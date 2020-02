VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- The Ville Platte City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night at a special meeting to raise the pay for police officers.

The Ville Platte City Council is considering a proposal to increase police officer patrol pay from $11.68 an hour to $15.

It’s an effort to recruit and retain enough officers to battle rampant crime in the city, said Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine.