Ville Platte city wide curfew starts tonight

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- City officials in Ville Platte are enacting a mandatory curfew in response to increasing COVID-19 cases across the state.

Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine said, “We’re asking people to stay home. Don’t roam. Don’t gather anywhere for any reason. We just want people to go to the stores and get their necessities, get their medications, and then go home.”​



Mayor Vidrine announced Sunday a city-wide curfew would be effective Monday, March 30, from 9 P.M. to 6 A.M. for adults and businesses and from 8 P.M. to 6 A.M. for minors until further notice.​



She said this curfew is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the protection and health of our citizens.​

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, as of Monday, Evangeline Parish has eight positive cases of COVID-19.​



“The less people we can have out, the more we can have an impact of not spreading this virus anymore than it already is in Evangeline Parish,” explained Mayor Vidrine.​

Mayor Vidrine said the curfew will be strictly enforced and State Police has been notified.​​”Health care workers and people who are going to and from work, of course, they will be exempt,” added Mayor Vidrine. “They will just have to show their badge, their letter, or their work ID.”​​

Rebecca Buller is a life-long resident of Ville Platte.​ She agreed with the city-wide curfew.​​



“I’m very aware of it because of my age and everything, and I think that’s a great idea. It won’t hurt anyone to have that kind of supervision. We don’t know what can happen so it’s better to be safe than sorry,” Buller said.

Mayor Vidrine said residents who may see anyone not complying with the curfew or not complying with large gatherings, to report it on the Tip Ville Platte App or call 911.