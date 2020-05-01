Ville Platte church will continue to practice social distancing by holding parking lot services

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is issuing guidelines for churches to follow if they choose to hold outdoor services.

A church in Ville Platte will continue conducting its parking lot services where the congregation will remain in their vehicles.

“The directions that pastor has given to us is to stay in our vehicles with our windows down,” said St. John Baptist Church Board Member Orlandar Jack. “We are setting up a PA system outside that will project throughout the parking lot.”

Gov. Edwards says Louisiana churches can now have outdoor seating for church services. But they must follow the new guidelines.

Officials at St. John Baptist Church of Ville Platte says they will continue their parking lot Sunday services to ensure the safety of their congregation.

“People were not used to it, but they were open to it and they came and participated,” said Jack. “In the place of their verbal praise, they used the honking of their horns to respond to the songs and to the pastor preach the word.”

His father, Rev. Freddie Jack would stand on the bed of his truck to preach to the congregation in their cars while viewers at home watched on Facebook Live. This keeps members within social distancing guidelines.

“It’s human nature, especially amongst people who are used to fellowshipping together every Sunday for years, and one of the things we’ve been hearing from them is how much they miss each other,” said Orlandar Jack. “So we know if we allow them to just step out that vehicle for a moment, that’s potential for a spread so we just alleviate that by staying in their vehicles.”

He says the coronavirus pandemic has been a major adjustment but they are adapting every week.

“Know that we miss you and we love you,” said Jack. “And we can wait for things to get back to normal so where they can enjoy the full fellowship of our church family.”

Jack says the parking lot Sunday service will continue here next Sunday until further notice.