1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity Governor Edwards orders Louisiana schools closed until April 13
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Coronavirus Information

Coronavirus Cancellations

School Lunch Programs

CDC Info on COVID-19

State COVID-19 Dashboard

Village of Maurice limits walk-ins and appointments until further notice

Local
Posted: / Updated:

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — Maurice Mayor Wayne Theriot said he is limiting walk-ins and appointments for village business until further notice.

“In order to do so, we are asking that citizens use the dropbox when possible or contact us by phone with any issues, questions or concerns,” said Theriot. “Our office will be available to answer any questions or assist you over the phone, (337) 893-6406.”

Theriot also asked that only essential individuals attend Wednesday’s village meeting. Those who do attend must practice social distancing and limit their contact with anyone else at the meeting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar