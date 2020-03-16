Village of Maurice limits walk-ins and appointments until further notice

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — Maurice Mayor Wayne Theriot said he is limiting walk-ins and appointments for village business until further notice.

“In order to do so, we are asking that citizens use the dropbox when possible or contact us by phone with any issues, questions or concerns,” said Theriot. “Our office will be available to answer any questions or assist you over the phone, (337) 893-6406.”

Theriot also asked that only essential individuals attend Wednesday’s village meeting. Those who do attend must practice social distancing and limit their contact with anyone else at the meeting.