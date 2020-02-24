Vigil to be held for 8-year-old shot, killed in Iberia Parish drive-by shooting

Live Now
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held Saturday, February 29, for an 8-year-old boy who was the only person hit when a man allegedly shot into a group of people outside a home in the 2200 block of N. Neco Town Road in Iberia Parish on Valentine’s Day.

The vigil will be held at 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old Stines Hardware Store in Abbeville.

A balloon release will follow at 5:30 p.m.

8-year-old Jamal Robinson was transported to a local hospital immediately following the shooting, and then airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital where he died a day later.

26-year-old Jonas Hawk of Jeanerette faces one count of first-degree murder and 14 counts of attempted first-degree murder.  

