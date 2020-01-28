Vigil honors student killed in Monday vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish

Live Now
Vermilion Catholic High School held a vigil Monday night to honor the life of one of its recent graduates who died Monday in a car crash.

Friends and family of Kalix Broussard packed the school’s auditorium at 6 pm to celebrate his life.

Broussard was involved in a fatal car crash Monday morning.

Inside, many of Broussard’s friends and family prayed for healing and sang many uplifting songs.

“Sad to see him go can’t believe it’s real. He was one of the best teenagers, boys, friends that I ever had. You ever had a problem you know you can talk to him about it he’d get you through your day.”

“He was never sad he was always joyful and very happy and vibrant living person. Always made everybody feel happy and wanted even if you’re in your lowest point he’ll get you to your highest point in 2.5 seconds. “

The deadly crash happened at the intersection of highway 12 and Fore Road.

State Police say Kiristan Mitchell crossed the center line as she was taking a curve and hit a truck driven by Broussard.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

