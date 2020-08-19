Vigil outside Opelousas Police Department to honor officer who died over the weekend

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday for Opelousas Police Officer Pfc. Gary Lazard who died suddenly over the weekend.

Lazard, who served as a law enforcement officer for over 20 years, spent the past 11 years with the Opelousas Police Department, and prior to that worked as a deputy with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Chief Martin McClendon said.

“Pfc. Lazard was known to many as “Big Sweet” because of his warm personality. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

A vigil will be held in front of the Opelousas Police Department (318 N. Court St. Opelousas, La. 70570) at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend. (Social Distancing and wearing of face mask will be required)