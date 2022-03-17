LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A short video taken in Louisiana is going viral while gas prices continue to remain high throughout the United States.

Candace London Metz resides in Texas and she shot the video attached to this story around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, in Lake Charles. Metz had just finished shopping at Sam’s Club and was on her way to dinner when she saw a long line of cars in a shopping mall parking lot.

The Texas woman was curious so she turned around pulled into a Sonic Drive-In. Metz describes next what she saw while shooting the video. “When I first pulled up, there were only about 10 cars. As I sat there, they just kept coming and more and more got in line. At one point there were over 25 in line,” according to Metz. What was everyone waiting in line for?

All of the cars were waiting in line at a charging station. Metz noticed that there was no one in particular running the station. The Texas woman was curious so she went up and spoke with a car owner who was charging their car. Metz asked how long it takes to charge a car and how far can you go in the vehicle? The owner told Metz that it usually takes 30 minutes but in this case, the charging machines were running slow because of demand. On this day, it was taken more than an hour to charge one car. The car owner said they were traveling and had to charge before they could go any further.

After seeing the long line and how long it takes to charge the vehicles, Metz concluded that she will keep her car and pay $5 a gallon for gas.