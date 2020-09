LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The man and woman struck and killed while waiting for a bus Tuesday evening have been identified.

Original story Police: Man and woman struck and killed while waiting for bus on Johnston Street

Dennis Davis, 36, of Texas, and Ravin Quebedeaux, 34, of Breaux Bridge, were both pronounced dead in the 5700 block of Johnston Street.

Once on scene, it was quickly learned that a vehicle left the roadway and struck the two victims who seated on the ground near a bus stop, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.