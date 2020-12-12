Victim speaks following dramatic hit-and-run

LAFAYETTE, La. — (KLFY) A scare just off the highway went viral this week. A man was seen on video jumping out of a moving SUV Saturday near Gloria Switch Road in Lafayette.

That passenger walked away unharmed, the driver was arrested, and the victim of the hit and run spoke to news ten exclusively.

“I didn’t even see this truck coming,” said David Huckaby, the crash victim. He had a close call when a rogue SUV barrelled through the back of his truck bed.

Huckaby remembered, “When he came out that big ditch. Claps That’s when he hit the truck, and he just took off.”

The crash became more perplexing when the passenger of the hit and run driver tumbled onto the road and brushed himself off. Lafayette Police said the incident began when the passenger hitched a ride from Lafayette to Opelousas for $10, but the driver, identified as Stoney Faulk, began driving wildly and lost control during an argument.

Huckaby spoke to the man after calling 911. “This guy told me he was scared, so he jumped out the guy’s truck which I don’t blame him because I would have jumped out too,” Huckaby said.

The driver, Stoney Faulk, was arrested and given a summons after ditching the SUV behind an apartment complex and running from police.

Huckaby tried to get a lawyer to cover the costs of the crash but ran into a big problem. “The guy didn’t have any driver’s license. The guy didn’t have any insurance. Nothing like that,” he told News 10.

According to the Insurance Research Council, 13% of Louisiana drivers have no car insurance, and without uninsured motorist coverage, no lawyer will take Huckaby’s case.

“Who’s going to pay for my doctors, who’s going to pay for the emergency room, who’s going to pay for the damages that’s done to my truck?, he asked. “That’s going to have to come out of my pocket now.”

Huckaby’s back and neck were pulled while he bucked from his seat on impact. He was taken in an ambulance for x-rays.

His wife, Alinda Coit, is thankful it wasn’t worse, “I’m afraid to even pass by there. Just the way that that SUV came through the ditch. It scared me,” she said.

Both Huckaby and Coit think more checkpoints are needed to find uninsured and drunk drivers before they lose control.

Huckaby said if it doesn’t happen, “It’s just going to get worse. There’s going to be more people who are going to die. There’s more people who are going to get hurt. More people are going to be crippled.”