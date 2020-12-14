Victim in critical condition following weekend shooting in Ossun

OSSUN, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting in Ossun that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Captain John Mowell, detectives responded to a shooting in progress Sunday morning in the 100 block of Greek Street.

On arrival, Mowell said, detectives located an unidentified male suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

He said the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

“Our detectives are investigating it, and ask for anyone with any information to please contact our office or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.”