Very Warm Start to the Workweek but Colder Weather is Coming

A spring-like start to the workweek will be followed by a winter chill by Thursday.

Warm, humid, and breezy weather is expected this Monday along with increasing rain chances for Acadiana. Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 60s and will reach the mid-70s this afternoon under cloudy skies. There will be a strong southerly breeze too.

Scattered showers become likely late this morning and throughout the afternoon. The activity should remain light to moderate.

Much cooler weather will begin to arrive on Wednesday leading to a chilly and sunny Thursday. Highs for the end of the week will only be in the 50s to 60s with the 30s at night. This colder weather won’t last into the weekend.

