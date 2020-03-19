1  of  2
Very Warm, Humid, and Breezy Start to Spring with a Few Showers Possible

Local
Acadiana is kicking off spring with very warm temperatures that are well above normal for this time of year. Temps this morning are running in the lower 70s and will climb into the low to mid 80s for the afternoon. Conditions will turn breezy as well, with south winds kicking up to 10-20 mph for the second half of the day. Similar to yesterday, skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

