Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity Diocese of Lafayette suspends all Masses until April 13, lays out new directives
Very Warm End to Winter with Lower Rain Chances Today

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The last day of winter will feel like spring across Acadiana. Temperatures this morning are sitting in the upper 60s along with areas of light fog. The afternoon looks very warm and humid as temperatures climb their way into the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will run much lower compared to yesterday but a few showers are possible during the second half of the day.

Abbeville

Abbeville

69°F Overcast
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Crowley

Crowley

67°F Broken Clouds
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Opelousas

Opelousas

67°F Overcast
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

68°F Overcast
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
New Iberia

New Iberia

66°F Broken Clouds
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar