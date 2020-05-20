Very Warm and Muggy Morning, Rain Chances Return Today

Live Now
Your Wednesday morning is feeling more like summer across Acadiana with very warm and muggy conditions. Temperatures are mostly in the mid-70s and we could see more fog this morning too. Isolated rain chances are expected for the afternoon as a few showers and storms are possible, mainly north of I-10 as a stalled frontal boundary sits across the area. The additional clouds and isolated rain should hold temperatures into the mid-80s this afternoon. More breezy conditions are expected too with a strong southwest wind throughout the day.

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Few Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low near 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Mostly clear skies. Low near 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

