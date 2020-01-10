A mild morning will be followed by a very warm and breezy Friday afternoon as skies remain mostly cloudy. In fact, temperatures this afternoon will be near-record levels in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds are expected to strengthen throughout the day and could gust around 40 mph tonight, before the line of severe storms moves through Acadiana. These strong winds could cause some minor issues. The line of severe storms is still expected to move through the area from 3:00am to 10:00am Saturday morning.
Very Warm and Breezy Today, Turning Windy Tonight with Severe Storms Likely
