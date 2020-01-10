Very Warm and Breezy Today, Turning Windy Tonight with Severe Storms Likely

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) -- A Jeanerette police officer is on leave after officials say he allegedly used excessive force while making an arrest at a New Year's Eve party.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, in the parking lot of Queen Bee Club in Jeanerette, according to Jeanerette Marshal's Deputy Sgt. Carl Hardy, the lead investigator on the case.