Very Warm and Breezy Day Ahead After a Mild Morning

Much milder temperatures are greeting you this Wednesday morning as Acadiana starts mostly in the lower 60s.

A mild/cool morning will be followed by a very warm and breezy afternoon as highs are expected to reach into the upper 70s. Southeasterly winds could gust as strong as 30 mph at times.

Clouds are already moving in this morning and will stay abundant throughout the day. A stray shower is possible but rain chances will only run at 10% so most areas will be dry. The weather we see today will continue into the weekend.

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

63°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

