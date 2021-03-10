Very Warm and Breezy Day Ahead After a Mild Morning





Much milder temperatures are greeting you this Wednesday morning as Acadiana starts mostly in the lower 60s.

A mild/cool morning will be followed by a very warm and breezy afternoon as highs are expected to reach into the upper 70s. Southeasterly winds could gust as strong as 30 mph at times.

Clouds are already moving in this morning and will stay abundant throughout the day. A stray shower is possible but rain chances will only run at 10% so most areas will be dry. The weather we see today will continue into the weekend.