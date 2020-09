Tuesday will be another very hot and very muggy day for Acadiana. Temperatures have only cooled off into the lower 80s this morning. Highs for this afternoon will be back near 93° under partly cloudy skies. The muggy conditions should push the heat index to around 100-108°. A Heat Advisory is in place for western Acadiana until 8:00pm.

Unlike yesterday, rain chances should stay lower as they increase to 20%. A few pop up showers and storms are possible, mostly during the afternoon hours.