A chilly day across Acadiana with highs settling in the 50s. We saw mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, keeping temperatures buried in the lower 50s, and wind chills in the 40s, with strong northerly winds.

The sun did manage to come out this afternoon, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 50s.

The clearing effect will work against us, however, later tonight. With clear skies and winds calming down, temperatures will drop quickly through the 40s this evening and eventually end up in the mid-upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Northerly winds will persist in the 6-14 mph range, yielding wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s by morning!

With more sunshine tomorrow, highs are expected to climb to near 60 degrees.

Another cold night is expected tomorrow night, with lows in the middle 30s again.

A warming trend begins Friday and continues through the weekend, with temperatures climbing back into the lower 80s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.