Very Cold and Breezy Weather Kicks off the Workweek







Winter weather issues are not a problem in Acadiana this morning as temperatures are staying well above freezing. Wind chills are in the 20s as the light rain showers come to an end for the area.

A few pockets of mist are possible for the rest of the day as skies stay cloudy. Temperatures will only reach the lower 40s this afternoon but the “feels like” temperatures will be in the 20s to 30s because of the strong northerly winds.

Skies clear tonight as much of Acadiana will see a light freeze by Tuesday morning.