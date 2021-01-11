Very Cold and Breezy Weather Kicks off the Workweek

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Winter weather issues are not a problem in Acadiana this morning as temperatures are staying well above freezing. Wind chills are in the 20s as the light rain showers come to an end for the area.

A few pockets of mist are possible for the rest of the day as skies stay cloudy. Temperatures will only reach the lower 40s this afternoon but the “feels like” temperatures will be in the 20s to 30s because of the strong northerly winds.

Skies clear tonight as much of Acadiana will see a light freeze by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Abbeville

38°F Cloudy Feels like 31°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
31°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

37°F Cloudy Feels like 29°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
31°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

36°F Cloudy Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
31°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

38°F Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
31°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

38°F Cloudy Feels like 31°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
31°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar