Vermilion Sheriff’s Office searching for tall “heavy-set” man who stole two four wheelers

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they described as a “6 foot tall heavy-set male” who allegedly stole two four-wheelers from a metal building on Hwy. 699

It happened Friday between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m.

According to the VPSO, video surveillance shows the suspect was dropped off on the road, walked to the building, pushed the first four wheeler out to the road and then drove east bound on La Hwy 699.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the truck drops the suspect off again and steals the second 4 wheeler the same way as the first.

The four wheelers are described as a 2003 Honda 500, Green in color and a 2009 Honda 420 (VIN: 1HTE370294006478).

If anyone locates the vehicle(s), VPSO is asking that you contact Sergeant Joshua Hebert at 337-898-4403 or VPSO Patrol at 337-898-4401.