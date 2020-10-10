Vermilion River swells to major flood stage after Delta’s heavy rain

Due to estimated rainfall totals of 4-8 inches, the Vermilion River at Surrey rose about 10 feet yesterday and is now near 16 feet. This is deemed a “major” flood for the river. This rise is flash flood and drainage induced, so the river is likely near crest. Due to the sharp rise of the river, a steady fall will likely occur today and tomorrow.

The Mermentau River has also risen as western parts of Acadiana received high rain totals. River is currently approaching 5 feet and is expected to crest on Tuesday near 7.5 feet, which would be “moderate” flood stage.