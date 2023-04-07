LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Youngsville man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for illegal possission of a firearm. Nathan Zenon, Jr., 39, was sentenced to 68 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release by United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays.

On May 10, 2017, deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office observed Zenon enter a residence in Youngsville and attempted to serve him with an outstanding arrest warrant at the residence. After his arrest, Zenon admitted to deputies that he had marijuana in his vehicle and gave consent to search. Deputies recovered two small bags of marijuana, a digital scale, and a magazine for a .45 caliber firearm loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

A search warrant was obtained to search the residence and inside deputies found a loaded Springfield 9mm pistol in the bedroom. DNA analysis confirmed that Zenon could not be excluded as a contributor to the firearm. In addition, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tested the firearm and found it to be functional and manufactured in Croatia and imported via Illinois, thus having been transported in interstate commerce.

Zenon has felony convictions for possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana in 2006, and knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. He pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Nov. 7, 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The case was investigated by the ATF and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Bordelon.