VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In Kaplan, a 13-year-old cancer patient had his birthday wish granted by members of the community.

The fight against cancer is hard, but this made it a little easier for Aiden Paul and his family.

Aiden has a love for cars, and for his birthday, his family decided to put together a car show to make it a day he will never forget.

Stephiney Leleux is Aiden’s mother who said he has lost interest in everything other than fast cars, which gave her the idea.

“I wanted to make sure that I could find something he could enjoy and that other people could enjoy,” she said.

Aiden has been battling Metastatic Meningioma Blastoma Cancer since 2019. Leleux decided to make a Facebook post encouraging members of the community to show up to their home to give Aiden his birthday wish. Nearly 100 vehicles showed up in support.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brenda Touchet works at Aiden’s old school Herod Elementary and helped put the event together. She is grateful for the turnout for Aiden.

“I want to give a shout out to everyone who participated and Kaplan P.D. For helping. (Also) American Legion for helping us meet their,” Touchet said.

Dustin Langlinais is a community member who participated in the event who said how great it was to be a part of Aiden’s birthday wish.

“It’s heartwarming to see people show up and support him and his journey you know,” Langlinais said. “I got a seven-year-old and a two-year-old. I think about them and what he is going through. If it was my kids, I’d hope people would turn out, and they did.”

To help donate to Aiden’s cause here are links to the Venmo and PayPal created by the family.