VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — For more than three decades Mitch Landry has been a walking miracle after surviving a hit and run crash in Vermilion Parish.

Landry says his faith is the reason he is still alive.

“I tell you one thing, because of that accident it sure has increased, it has increased my faith a lot.”

He says his life changed that day in December, 1987 just two days before Christmas.

Landry said he was walking along Hwy. 339 when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The impact knocked him into a ditch breaking his neck in 23 places, he said.

“Severe head and neck injuries, and bruising on the right side my brain left my left side partially paralyzed and I still walk with a brace because I have no heel to toe action.”

Landry says his doctors told family he would be a vegetable, but he says God had other plans.

“I was in a coma for 14 days, that’s two weeks. They (the doctors) said I was never ever ever, ever, ever, going to get out of that coma, but God had a plan.”

Four months after the accident Landry says he got up from his wheelchair and walked over to the couch.

He says it was his faith that led to his recovery.

“You have to believe in God, and Trust in God.”

Landry says through it all he just wants to share his journey and let others know that having faith is super important.