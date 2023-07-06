(KLFY) — After sharing her story on Facebook, a woman has reconnected with the man who saved her mother’s life after she hydroplaned into a ditch.

In a Facebook post, Tracy Trahan explains how her mother, Linda, was traveling on Highway 167 between Maurice and Abbeville during yesterday’s rain when she hydroplaned into a drainage ditch. Time became crucial as water was quickly filling the ditch.

Linda tried calling Trahan’s sister, but her phone couldn’t connect. After finally reaching her, Linda screamed for Trahan’s sister to, “call 911. I am in a ditch in water and I cannot get out and I don’t know exactly where I am.”

Trahan began calling friends and family to drive around the area to locate Linda.

Trahan was desperately calling her mother with no answer. Finally, the ringing stopped. On the other end she heard a man’s voice say, “What is your name? Come through this way.”

Trahan says she cried knowing someone was with her mother.

When she arrived at the scene, her mother was safe. Overwhelmed by the situation, Trahan was unable to properly thank the men that had helped Linda out of the ditch.

Within thirty minutes, Linda’s car was completely submerged in water.

Trahan posted the story on her Facebook page, hoping to find the men that saved her mother’s life. Finally, she got in touch with Phillip Norris, whom she now thanks for helping Linda.

According to his Facebook comments, Norris helped pull Linda out of the passenger side of the car before personally carrying her on his back to escape the ditch. He says despite the situation, Linda was most worried about her tennis shoes.

The post has received dozens of comments and shares showing praise for Norris’s heroic actions and support for Linda and her family.

Trahan has started a GoFundMe to help with the cost of a new car for Linda.