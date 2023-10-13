KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — Residents in Kaplan will be without water for an unspecified time on Monday, according to Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel.

According to a post on Kloesel’s Facebook page, water service to most of the City of Kaplan will be turned off at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 “to make a necessary repair of a main water line break.”

“Once this repair is completed we will automatically be under a state mandated water boil advisory between 24-72 hours,” Kloesel said. “I ask for your understanding and cooperation in this as we move forward improving our aging infrastructure and water lines.”

Kloesel did not specify which parts of the city would be affected.

Kloesel also reported another, unrelated issue in another part of the city. He said workers repaired a major leak on Second Street between Boudreaux Avenue and Wilson Avenue, working until 2 a.m. Friday.

“The shifting ground caused the steel line to blow out and also significantly cracked the line,” he said. “We replaced almost 5′ of line and will leave the hole open this weekend so we can be sure there is no other damage before we close it up. Please avoid the area.”

