VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An adult and several juveniles were arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary and indecent behavior of a juvenile.

Jacorlin Levy, 19, of Opelousas, was arrested by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office along with several juveniles after a complaint was made near the Abbeville Airport.

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillion, deputies responded to a complaint of a vehicle burglary in progress in a subdivision near the Abbeville Airport.

The release stated, “The investigation led deputies, VPSO K9, Criminal Investigations Division and Narcotics investigators to a nearby motel where numerous juveniles and two adults were detained. During initial interviews, it was determined that two of the three juveniles were the suspects in the attempted burglary. It was also determined that sexual activity had taken place between an adult and a juvenile victim within the group. Illicit drugs were also found during the investigation along with several stolen firearms.”

Levy was arrested and charged with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior of a juvenile. His bond has been set at $15,000.

The three male juveniles were also arrested for illegal possession of a stolen firearm, two of which were also charged with two counts of simple burglary. They have since been released to the custody of their parents, according to police.

A 16-year-old female was also arrested on a verified complaint out of Lafayette and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Police said the investigation is ongoing with further charges pending.