VERMILLION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspect(s) in catalytic converters theft.

On July 20, around 1:15 a.m., an unknown suspect or suspects were seen on security cameras stealing catalytic converters off of two school busses that were located in the Abbeville area off of La Hwy 82, according to police.

Workers were preparing for the school year and noticed some damage to the school busses which lead them to check the security video which then showed one subject getting out from underneath one of the busses, stated authorities.

If you have information on this or any other crime, you are encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at 740-TIPS or download and log on to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.