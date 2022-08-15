VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Vermilion Parish Sheriff Deputy was arrested over the weekend and booked with driving while intoxicated.

Lt. Scott Davis, a veteran of the department, was booked into the Vermilion Parish jail following a two vehicle crash on La. Hwy. 89 north of 14.

State Police Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday.

He said during the investigation troopers determined that Davis was driving while impaired and made the arrest.

Davis was off-duty and in his personal vehicle, Gossen said.

No injuries were reported.

“Driving while intoxicated is a criminal offense, it does not matter who is at fault,” Gossen said.

No additional details were released.