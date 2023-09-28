VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Motorists using the Perry Bridge to cross the Vermilion River in Perry will need to take another route.
Effective immediately, La. 82 (Perry Drive) at the Vermilion River Bridge is closed to vehicular traffic until further notice for electrical/mechanical repairs, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
The detour will consist of La. 694, La. 335, La. 14, U.S. 167 and La. 3267. The detour route will be posted, according to the LaDOTD.
Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area, officials said.
