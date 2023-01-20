ERATH, La. (KLFY)– Crime stoppers and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to host an Autism Awareness event this Saturday, Jan 21. The event will be at the Quality Sports Complex in Erath from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers of the event say that, many times, the first introduction between people with autism and first responders occur during a crisis. Vermilion Parish authorities say that does not have to be the case.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet-and-greet with first responders from Vermilion Parish.

Representatives from Louisiana State Police, Abbeville Police Department, Erath Police Department, Delcambre Police Department, Kaplan Police Department, Maurice Police Department, Gueydan Police Department, Abbeville Fire Department, Erath Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance along with AirMed will also be present.

Food and drinks will be provided. Mcgruff the Crime Dog and Darren the Lion will also make an appearance.