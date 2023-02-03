VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Some programs operated or sponsored by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) are being restarted, along with new ones being introduced.

According to VPSO, these programs were temporarily halted due to staffing shortages, lack of suitable inmates for work programs, and logistical problems caused by the pandemic.

“Like most businesses, we are not immune to periods that challenge our ability to maintain full staffing, and as a result, decisions are made that prioritize public safety FIRST. When this happens, we suspend programs in the order of how they might directly affect public safety. I am happy to announce that we have reached adequate staffing levels and have secured the necessary resources needed to bring back these programs and introduce new ones,” said Sheriff Mike Couvillon.

Programs being reinstated:

The Litter Abatement Program uses inmate labor to operate a litter abatement program to pick up trash along public roadways.

The Jail Garden Program uses inmate labor to grow vegetables to help feed inmates at the parish jail.

TRIAD program where law enforcement meets with senior citizens within the community to address crimes and safety concerns of the elderly.

GED program provides inmates the ability to work towards getting a high school diploma.

Note: VPSO said that they are in the process of searching to hire a GED instructor to facilitate the program.

New programs being introduced:

An aggressive criminal interdiction K9 Unit equipped with new technology to target the transport of illegal narcotics.

Jail re-entry program that identifies inmates’ needs and provides resources to aid inmates in their adjustment from jail to society.

Internet-based crime mapping program that allows residents to monitor crimes in Vermilion Parish.

Sheriff Couvillon said that “This administration will never sit idle. Until my very last day of service, I will continue to make improvements to YOUR Sheriff’s Office that enable us to better serve YOU.”