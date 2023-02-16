VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen on Feb. 9.

VPSO said that Savannah Collins, 15, ran away from a foster residence in Abbeville around 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Courtesy of VPSO

Collins and her five siblings were recently placed in foster care due to medical neglect in the custody of their mother and Collins was in foster care in Abbeville for 10 days. VPSO also said that it is believed that Collins ran away after learning DCFS was going to be placing her with a relative in Bunkie.

She is believed to be in the Lafayette or Opelousas areas, according to VPSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (337) 898-4403.