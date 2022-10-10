VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) is actively searching for a missing teen who was last seen 11 days ago.

VPSO said that Treylon Drake Miller was last seen in the early evening hours of Sept. 30.

He is described as 5’5, about 120 lbs, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to VPSO, Miller is believed to be in or around the Erath area.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is urged to contact VPSO at (337) 740-8477 or Sgt. Lon Hargrave at (337) 517-7266.