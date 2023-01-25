ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help finding suspects who fired a weapon into a bridge operations office.

According to Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais, detectives are investigating an aggravated criminal damage complaint that happened on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. The incident occurred when a suspect or suspects traveling north on Hwy. 82 fired a weapon through the window of the Bridge Operations Office of the Perry Bridge as they were crossing. The bridge is located southwest of Abbeville.

The suspect vehicle is described as a truck, dark in color.

If you have information, please call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.