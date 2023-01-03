MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers would like help from the public finding a stolen motorcycle.

According to Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais, detectives are investigating the theft of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle in Maurice on Richard Landry Rd. that happened on Dec. 14 of 2022.

The motorcycle is described as a 2019, black Harley Davidson Street Glide bearing Louisiana motorcycle license plate number 674716. The bike is valued at $20,000. It was last seen and photographed on East Lafayette Street in Maurice around 1:47 p.m. The driver had a black helmet with red flames, a black jacket, white pants, and black boots. The motorcycle was missing the saddlebags and the sissy bar.

If you have information on this or any other crime, please call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.