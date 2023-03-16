ERATH, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a stolen dirt bike.

According to VPSO, the theft happened on March 11 when a suspect or suspects stole the dirt bike from behind a house located south of Erath on Cardinal Road near Dominic Road. The bike is a lime green, 2022 Kawasaki 140cc dirt bike, model number KLX140BNFNN.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you have information, please call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.