ERATH, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a stolen dirt bike.
According to VPSO, the theft happened on March 11 when a suspect or suspects stole the dirt bike from behind a house located south of Erath on Cardinal Road near Dominic Road. The bike is a lime green, 2022 Kawasaki 140cc dirt bike, model number KLX140BNFNN.
If you have information, please call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.