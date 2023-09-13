VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a woman missing since Monday morning.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff detectives are attempting to locate Bobbie Jo Saltzman, 49. Saltzman is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown floral top with burgundy athletic shorts and lime green crocs.

Saltzman has not been seen or heard from since approximately 3:41 a.m. Monday.

Saltzman has several tattoos. The name “David” is on one arm and a picture of a blooming rose is on the other. Saltzman also has a tattoo of a rose on one of her feet. and the names of “Chad,” “Claryssa” and “Elaine” are tattooed on her shoulders.

Saltzman was reportedly last seen driving a white Nissan Frontier crew cab in the Indian Bayou area early Monday morning. The vehicle was located crashed and unoccupied on Pressley Road in Maurice later Monday morning.

Anyone with any information in reference to Saltzman is urged to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-893-0871 or detectives at 337-898-4403.