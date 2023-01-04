KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers need information regarding the theft of an ATV.

According to Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais, detectives are investigating the theft of an ATV that occurred between Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 near Oscar Road and Ovey Road in Kaplan.

The stolen 4-wheeler is described as a 200, Yamaha Grizzly spray-painted green with black spray-painted wheels. It is believed to have been loaded onto a trailer or the bed of a truck when it was stolen.

If you have information on this or any other crime, please call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.