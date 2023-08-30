VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two males are undergoing surgery after a shooting that took place on LA Hwy 92 near Roy Foreman Road Wednesday afternoon, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:09 pm, authorities were dispatched to the scene and found the two males who sustained serious gunshot wounds. According to police, the incident seems to be limited to an argument between two or more people at the residence.

The incident was over before police arrived, but deputies closed off a portion of LA Hwy 92 for a short period of time as a public safety protocol.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.