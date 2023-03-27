VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) assisted the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) in locating and arresting a suspect.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating Trevor Guidry, in reference to an ongoing investigation. IPSO said that Guidry could be located in a residence in Vermilion Parish.

Police said Guidry had active warrants with Broussard Police Department for accessory to aggravated assault by drive by shooting as well as simple robbery with Erath Police Department.

According to police, “Information was gathered that Guidry allegedly made comments that he would not peacefully surrender for arrest and that Mr. Guidry could be armed with a firearm.”

VPSO began surveillance on the residence and confirmed Guidry was there.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After many hours, a successful surrender was negotiated and Guidry was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Vermilion Parish Law Enforcement Complex on his active warrants.