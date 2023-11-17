VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon is alerting residents to a new scam that involves the sheriff’s office.

Couvillon said a local veterinarian’s office was telephoned by a subject claiming to be from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office from an anonymous phone number. The suspect asked for a certain employee and gave the name of Captain Drew Davis, badge number 5011.

The suspect proceeded to tell the employee that they were summoned to court in reference to an animal breeding case and failed to show up. The caller advised that they needed to pay $700 immediately or they would be arrested.

Couvillon said the sheriff’s office does not call people telling them to pay a fine or bond over the phone.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He added that if anyone receives a telephone call in reference to a demand for money, credit card or bank routing numbers, Green Dot cards or any other variation of a card where money can be added and a number given to someone, it is a scam and you should hang up the phone.

Latest posts