KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – An animal shelter in Vermilion Parish needs help finding justice for a pit bull named Rick.

On July 12, Debbie Garrot, Manager at the Vermilion Parish Rabies Animal Control said, “One of our officers received a call from a Sheriff’s Deputy notifying us that there was an injured dog on Roosevelt Road in Maurice.”

The dog was a two-year-old pit bull named Rick. Rick was transported to Whittington Veterinary Clinic where his injuries were found to be worse than expected. “It was discovered by one of the vets there that the dog had been shot the entry seemed to be in the front of the head on the right side. It exited the head into the shoulder and exited the shoulder. As a result of that the dog was paralyzed on its left side,” says Garrot.

The animal shelter has been in contact with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office to find who is responsible for this act of animal cruelty. If anyone has information on this incident, contact the animal shelter at 337-643-3160. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.