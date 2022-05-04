VEMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Losing a child to gun violence is something no mother wants to experience. In Vermilion Parish, a newly created group, Mothers of Murdered Sons (MOMS), met over the weekend to to help families cope with the devastating loss.

Denise Boudreaux’s life changed forever when her son, 29-year-old James “Pig” Darby was shot to death two years ago in his hometown of Abbeville.

At the event, several speakers from local leaders and pastors spoke out and expressed concerns.

The founder of the group says she hopes those in attendance left feeling supported.

Boudreaux, who is the local founder, said: “We try to comfort each other and give as much support as we can to each other, and for each other and to make sure our children are never forgotten. To keep their memories alive.”