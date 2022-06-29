VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of taking a car from an infirmed person without their permission.

Joshua Paul Irwin, 31, was charged with unauthorized use of a movable after he took a vehicle from an infirmed person without their permission, according to VPSO. The sheriff’s office obtained a felony warrant for his apprehension in March of 2022.

Irwin’s last known locations are in Abbeville and Erath areas.

He’s described as a white, male, 31 years old, with brown eyes, and brown hair, stands 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at 740-TIPS or download and log on to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.