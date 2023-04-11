ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals are looking for a fugitive.

Janus Reaux, 38 of Abbeville is wanted for multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I, II and III narcotics, with a bond set at $235,000. He is described as a black male, 6’ 5”, and weighing 265 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you have information on this or any other crime, please call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.