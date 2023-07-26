ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help finding suspects who stole multiple ATVs.
According to Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers, detectives are investigating a business burglary that happened in the early morning hours of July 11 at CoJo Motors in Abbeville.
Video surveillance shows the suspects walking north on South State St. to Circle K where they got fuel. They then walked back towards Cojo Motors, where shortly afterward, multiple all-terrain vehicles and a dirt bike were stolen.
Some of the items stolen include:
- 2021, Raytech, 125cc, ATV, Outland, black in color, with 8” steel rims
- 2021, Raytech, 125cc, ATV, black in color with a red frame, with 8” utility steel rims
- 2021, Raytech, 125cc, ATV, RPS, green, white, and black in color
- Raytech, 125cc, Dirt Bike, unknown color.
If you have information on this or any other crime, please call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.