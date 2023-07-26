ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help finding suspects who stole multiple ATVs.

According to Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers, detectives are investigating a business burglary that happened in the early morning hours of July 11 at CoJo Motors in Abbeville.

Video surveillance shows the suspects walking north on South State St. to Circle K where they got fuel. They then walked back towards Cojo Motors, where shortly afterward, multiple all-terrain vehicles and a dirt bike were stolen.

Some of the items stolen include:

2021, Raytech, 125cc, ATV, Outland, black in color, with 8” steel rims

2021, Raytech, 125cc, ATV, black in color with a red frame, with 8” utility steel rims

2021, Raytech, 125cc, ATV, RPS, green, white, and black in color

Raytech, 125cc, Dirt Bike, unknown color.

If you have information on this or any other crime, please call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.