MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are searching for the suspect that robbed a Dollar General.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to an armed robbery that happened Sunday night at the Dollar General on Hwy. 167 in Maurice. Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division were called out to the scene to assist the Patrol Division.

The investigation shows an individual entered the store just before closing and cased the inside before he threatened the employees with a firearm. The suspect then stole an unknown amount of cash from the register and left.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and ask to speak to Sgt Lon Hargrave or call Crime Stoppers of Vermilion Parish at 337-740-TIPS (8477), or download the P3 app.

All tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion will be considered confidential and anonymous.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.