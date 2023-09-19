ERATH, La. (KLFY) – Three people cited after fire in Vermilion Parish continues to burn.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:51 pm deputies were called to a fire off Wilmer Road in Erath just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire got out of control and local fire departments were also dispatched to put it out. Due to the dry conditions, the fire is still burning, and Wilmer Road is currently closed off to traffic while firefighters continue to work to control the fire.

Three people were cited for using an open flame propane torch, which caused the grass to ignite. James M. Segura IV, Jason J. Romero and Maxie Boudoin Jr. were each cited for violation of the burn ban and fire raising on the lands of another.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon reiterates that everyone needs to do their part in preventing fires.